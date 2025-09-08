Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Releases Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%.

LON:CNC opened at GBX 185.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.48. The company has a market cap of £160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,578.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 106.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 216.20.

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

