Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.23 Million in APA Corporation $APA

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in APA by 3,303.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Roth Capital cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

