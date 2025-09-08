Hamilton Capital LLC Invests $472,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

