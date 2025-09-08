abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

