Hamilton Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Wipro Limited $WIT

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,354,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after buying an additional 1,864,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 70.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,007 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 59.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 62.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2%

Wipro stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

