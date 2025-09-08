Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63,033.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $742,577.60. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

