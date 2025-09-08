2,600 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $232.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

