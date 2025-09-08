Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $11,286,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.74.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $204.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

