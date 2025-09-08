Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,821 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $51,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 893.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6%

PEN stock opened at $281.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.33 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.80 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $162,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,007.06. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,073 shares of company stock valued at $31,968,224 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

