Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after buying an additional 561,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ES opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

