NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $275.37 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

