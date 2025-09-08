Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

