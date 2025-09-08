Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 893.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 18,248.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,516,000 after buying an additional 510,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1%

GoDaddy stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

