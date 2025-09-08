Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.