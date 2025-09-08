Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 155.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 98.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,073 shares of company stock worth $1,480,880. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

