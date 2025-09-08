Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Everstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

