MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM Holdings Boosted by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.4%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

