Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $2,045,089.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $597,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,760.36. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,406 shares of company stock worth $10,144,055. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

