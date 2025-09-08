Voleon Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,627 shares during the quarter. Rubrik comprises about 0.9% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Rubrik worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 43,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $3,819,415.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,084.32. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 16,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,519,558.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,013.54. This represents a 22.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,086 shares of company stock worth $82,614,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

