Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 377,132 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 119,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

