83,749 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after buying an additional 1,493,318 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

