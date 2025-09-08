Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 27,487 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

