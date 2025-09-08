Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Head to Head Contrast

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reeds and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -43.28% N/A -69.61% Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reeds and Barfresh Food Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $37.95 million 1.32 -$13.15 million ($1.22) -0.84 Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 4.58 -$2.83 million ($0.20) -15.40

Barfresh Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reeds. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reeds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reeds and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reeds currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Reeds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reeds is more favorable than Barfresh Food Group.

Risk and Volatility

Reeds has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Reeds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Reeds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reeds beats Barfresh Food Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

