Aercap (NYSE:AER) vs. Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Head to Head Survey

Aercap (NYSE:AER) and Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Aercap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Freightcar America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aercap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aercap and Freightcar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aercap 36.93% 13.13% 3.11% Freightcar America -2.21% -14.89% 6.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aercap $8.00 billion 2.88 $2.10 billion $16.08 7.68 Freightcar America $559.42 million 0.29 -$75.82 million ($0.70) -11.94

This table compares Aercap and Freightcar America”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aercap has higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aercap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aercap and Freightcar America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aercap 1 1 6 0 2.63 Freightcar America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aercap currently has a consensus target price of $122.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Freightcar America has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Freightcar America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightcar America is more favorable than Aercap.

Risk and Volatility

Aercap has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightcar America has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aercap beats Freightcar America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Freightcar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

