Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 143,119 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,119 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cadre by 24,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDRE opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,061,747.92. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,500. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

