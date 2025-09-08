Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,385 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.58% of CareDx worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $385,880.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,961 shares of company stock worth $966,602. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

CareDx Stock Up 5.5%

CDNA stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. CareDx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.28.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

