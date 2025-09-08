Fred Alger Management LLC Has $28.89 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Palomar by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

PLMR stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,261,538.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the transaction, the president owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

