18,763 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver $AGQ Bought by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

