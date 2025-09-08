Everstar Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263,851 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 4,562.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 6,562,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,301 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,659 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,286 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

