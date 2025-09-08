Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Stake Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,586 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $27,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Xometry stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,908.78. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,778.75. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

