Everstar Asset Management LLC Invests $663,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

