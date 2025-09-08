NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 347.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $225.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176,168 shares of company stock worth $708,898,070 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

