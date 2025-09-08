Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 233.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Barclays started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $124.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.