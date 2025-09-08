Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 305,260 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,647,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 149,775.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $583,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 1.9%

TKO stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $195.63.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.