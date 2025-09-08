Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 12,596 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RBC Bearings worth $66,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock opened at $387.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $272.50 and a 12-month high of $416.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.02.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total value of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,591 shares of company stock valued at $25,163,990. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

