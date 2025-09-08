Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas $BOIL

Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $109.77.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

