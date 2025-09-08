19,542 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

