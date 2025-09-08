Everstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Everstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,172 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHB stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.