Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 10,964 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of GeneDx worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,614,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 47.7% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 457,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 40.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after purchasing an additional 130,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GeneDx news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,641 shares of company stock worth $67,551,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

WGS opened at $132.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

