Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 875.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 777,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,684,000 after acquiring an additional 749,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

