Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,985 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $81,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $36,464,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 71.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 506,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $19,098,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares in the company, valued at $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,750 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $66.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -836.25 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

