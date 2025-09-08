Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $54,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 207,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,011,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 103,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after buying an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $249.81 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

