Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.28 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 211.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

