Wall Street Zen Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,033,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $16,100,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.