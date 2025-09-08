N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. N-able has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.62.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in N-able by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in N-able by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in N-able by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

