DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DeFi Development in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of DeFi Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

DeFi Development stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DeFi Development has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 129.81%.

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

