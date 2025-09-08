DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DEFT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DEFT stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. DeFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 3.89.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.