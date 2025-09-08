Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Ostin Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

