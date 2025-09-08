Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Decreases By 42.9%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adeclineof42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

About XOMA

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

