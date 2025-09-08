Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 5.1%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the second quarter worth $59,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 43,251.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,463,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409,676 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
